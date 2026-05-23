GFA to announce Black Stars’ 2026 World Cup Squad on June 1

The President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, has confirmed that Ghana’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be officially announced on June 1.

Okraku made the announcement following the Black Stars’ 2-0 defeat to Mexico in an international friendly played on Saturday morning.

Despite the result, the GFA President described the match as a successful exercise, insisting it achieved its main objective of giving exposure to young and emerging players, particularly members of Ghana’s U-23 side preparing for the Olympic qualifiers.

“Objective accomplished! This event has provided significant stage exposure for the majority of our U-23 players, who will soon assemble for the Olympic qualifiers, as well as other players who had limited playing time,” Okraku wrote on social media.

He added that the upcoming World Cup squad announcement would mark another important step in Ghana’s preparations for the tournament.

“The World Cup squad announcement is scheduled for June 1st. Let’s maintain our collective support for our stars,” he said.

Ghana fielded a youthful and largely inexperienced side against Mexico, with several fringe and home-based players given the opportunity to impress ahead of the tournament.

According to Okraku, the match served as a valuable platform for players who are not regular members of the senior national team.

“This presents a considerable chance for our U-23 squad to garner essential experience, as they are not typically involved in matches of such high stature, thereby allowing them to gain priceless exposure,” he stated.

The GFA President also noted that the technical team benefited from assessing unfamiliar players at close range.

“Furthermore, it offers a substantial opportunity for us to evaluate players with whom we may be less acquainted, having perhaps only previously known them through reports,” he explained.

Okraku admitted that assembling a relatively inexperienced squad within a short period came with challenges but urged supporters to focus on the positives from the performance.

“Given the team’s limited time together, it’s clear that integrating the team’s efforts will be a challenge. Nonetheless, we will emphasize the positives from this match. Next stop, Wales,” he posted.

He further praised the young talents in the squad, describing them as players who require patience, support and long-term development.

“Today our emphasis is on the talented young players who have showcased impressive football skills, a team comprised of exceptional talents that require collective nurturing along our designated pathway to attain their objectives,” he added.

The Black Stars will now shift attention to their next international friendly against Wales as preparations continue for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Ghana will be making its fifth appearance at the World Cup and has been drawn in Group L alongside Panama, England and Croatia.

The Black Stars are scheduled to open their campaign against Panama on June 18 before taking on England on June 23 and Croatia on June 27.