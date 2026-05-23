Black Starlets still have a chance of qualifying for the World Cup – Sheikh Tophic

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By Jamaldeen Wiayuka May 23, 2026

Black Starlets media officer Sheikh Tophic Abdul-Kadir Sienu says Ghana’s U-17 team remains fully determined to qualify for the FIFA U-17 World Cup despite their heartbreaking exit from the quarterfinal race at the ongoing U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ghana bowed out of the competition after finishing level with Algeria on points, goals scored and goals conceded, forcing qualification to be decided by a ballot. The Black Starlets lost the draw despite ending their Group D campaign with an impressive 3-1 victory over South Africa.

Speaking to  3Sports, Sheikh Tophic revealed that the technical team immediately shifted the players’ focus toward their crucial playoff clash against Uganda, stressing that World Cup qualification remains the team’s ultimate goal.

“We still have a chance of qualifying for the World Cup,” he said. “The coaches immediately seized the opportunity to speak to the boys and let them understand that although we have not been able to qualify for the quarterfinals, it’s not over.”

According to him, the coaching staff encouraged the players to stay mentally strong and continue fighting for a place at the World Cup.

“The ultimate reason why we came here was to qualify for the World Cup,” Sheikh Tophic explained. “If we beat Uganda on Saturday, then we are going to the World Cup, which is the ultimate target.”

He admitted the manner of Ghana’s elimination was difficult for both the players and officials to accept, especially after the excitement that followed the victory over South Africa.

“The camp was good, the mood was great, everybody was excited after the South Africa game,” he said. “But when we realised we were tied with Algeria on every criterion and the only thing that could separate us was a ballot, the mood changed immediately because nobody knew what was coming.”

Sheikh Tophic also suggested luck had not been on Ghana’s side during the tournament but insisted the team remains grateful and focused on the opportunity still ahead.

“I feel luck has eluded us in some way, but we remain grateful to the Almighty for how far He has brought us,” he added.

The Black Starlets will now take on Uganda in a decisive playoff clash on Saturday at 19:00 GMT, with a place at the FIFA U-17 World Cup at stake.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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