Vice President commissions 100 buses to boost public transport system

Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has commissioned 100 new buses on behalf of President John Dramani Mahama as part of government efforts to revitalise Ghana’s public transport system.

The commissioning ceremony, organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Transport and Metro Mass Transit Limited (MMTL), forms part of a broader initiative to deploy 300 buses across the country to improve accessibility and address commuter challenges.

The Vice President commended the management of MMTL, led by Managing Director Kale Caesar, as well as partners including MAC Ghana, for supporting the initiative.

She stressed that a reliable and efficient transport system is essential to national development, adding that the intervention is intended to improve safety, affordability, and convenience for commuters while rebuilding confidence in public transportation.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang also highlighted the need for proper maintenance and disciplined operations to ensure value for public investment.

She further underscored government’s long-term vision of increasing local participation in the manufacturing and assembly of transport-related components to support industrial growth and job creation.