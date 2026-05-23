Jinapor calls for stronger energy investment to drive Africa’s industrial growth

By Prince Antwi May 23, 2026

The Minister of Ministry of Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor, has called for increased investment in reliable and integrated energy systems to accelerate Africa’s industrialisation and economic transformation.

Dr Jinapor made the call while delivering the keynote address at the 3rd Africa Energy Technology Conference held in Accra.

The conference brought together ministers, investors, industry leaders, innovators, and development partners to discuss strategies for shaping the future of Africa’s energy sector.

Addressing participants, the minister stressed that Africa’s economic advancement would largely depend on its ability to provide affordable and sustainable energy capable of supporting industries, innovation, and job creation.

He noted that the continent must move beyond the export of raw materials and prioritise value addition through industrialisation, technology, and strategic investments in the energy sector.

According to Dr Jinapor, Africa possesses the natural resources and market potential required to emerge as a global industrial hub, particularly through opportunities presented under the African Continental Free Trade Area framework.

He, however, emphasised that achieving this vision would require bold leadership, regional collaboration, and sustained investment in energy infrastructure across the continent.

The minister also highlighted Ghana’s ongoing efforts to strengthen energy security and advance the country’s transition toward a cleaner and more resilient energy mix.

These initiatives, he said, include the expansion of renewable energy projects, battery storage systems, mini-grid electrification programmes, gas-to-power modernisation efforts, and preparations toward nuclear energy development.

Dr Jinapor further expressed appreciation to the organisers and participants of the conference for promoting dialogue and partnerships aimed at advancing Africa’s energy transformation agenda.

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