Temporary GRIDCo control room at Akosombo to be completed by September — Jinapor

The Minister of Ministry of Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor, has announced that the temporary control room being constructed for the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) at the Akosombo Switchyard is expected to be completed by the end of September 2026.

The temporary facility is being developed in response to the April 23 fire outbreak at the GRIDCo substation, which disrupted electricity supply and caused intermittent power outages in several parts of the country after all six generation units at the Akosombo Dam were shut down.

The incident damaged the control room at the switchyard and resulted in the loss of more than 1,000 megawatts of power from the national grid, prompting emergency restoration measures by power sector agencies.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, May 20, Dr Jinapor disclosed that government is also engaging stakeholders within the energy sector on plans to construct a modern permanent control room to strengthen Ghana’s power transmission infrastructure.

“The Temporary Control Room, which will be fitted with modern control systems, is expected to be completed by the end of September