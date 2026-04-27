Ghanaian stars light up European leagues with weekend goal rush

Footballer in a light-blue kit celebrates on a grass pitch with fists clenched and mouth open, crowd blurred in the background.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka April 27, 2026

Ghanaian footballers delivered a string of standout performances across Europe, Asia and North America over the weekend, underlining the country’s growing influence on the global game.

Leading the charge was Brandon Thomas-Asante, who found the net once again to help Coventry City secure a 3-1 victory over Wrexham in the EFL Championship.

In the United States, Morrison Agyemang was on target for Charlotte FC, although his effort was not enough to prevent a 4-2 defeat to Nashville SC in Major League Soccer. Fellow Ghanaian Kwaku Agyabeng completed the full match for Sporting Kansas City in a heavy 5-0 loss to Chicago Fire.

Elsewhere in Europe, Prince Adu proved decisive, scoring the only goal as Viktoria Plzenedged past Banik Ostrava in the Czech top flight.

In Asia, Prince Obeng Ampem was among the scorers as Shanghai Port cruised to a 4–0 win over Wuhan Three Towns in the Chinese Super League.

Two players stood out with braces in Europe. Joseph Opoku scored twice in Zulte Waregem’s emphatic 4–0 victory over RAA La Louviere, while Derrick Luckassen netted a double for Pafos FC in an entertaining 3–3 draw against APOEL FC.

In Sweden, Rockson Yeboah also got on the scoresheet, helping IFK Göteborg earn a 2–2 draw with GAIS.

From decisive winners to hard-fought draws, the performances highlight the breadth of Ghanaian talent making an impact across multiple leagues, a promising sign for both club and country as the season progresses.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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