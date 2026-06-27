Ghanaian students in Hungary cry out over dictatorial leadership

Questions have been raised over governance and democratic practices within the Ghanaian Association of Students in Hungary, with some members alleging that the association’s leadership has exceeded the constitutional tenure prescribed for elected executives.

Critics claim that the association’s president, Peter Worlasi Cardinal, a PhD student, has remained in office for about two years contrary to the association’s constitution, raising concerns about accountability, constitutionalism and democratic leadership within the student body.

The allegations have sparked debate among some Ghanaian students in Hungary, with critics arguing that student associations should serve as training grounds for future leaders and therefore uphold the highest standards of democratic governance, transparency and respect for constitutional provisions.

Some members have expressed disappointment, arguing that students studying abroad on scholarships supported by the Governments of Ghana and Hungary are expected to acquire and demonstrate best governance practices that can contribute to Ghana’s democratic development.

Drawing comparisons with Ghana’s national politics, critics have pointed to President John Dramani Mahama’s decision not to pursue a tenure beyond the constitutional limit despite political pressure from some supporters, arguing that constitutional rules should equally guide leadership at the student level.

The concerns also come against the backdrop of wider debates over democracy and academic governance in Hungary. Over the past decade, the country’s higher education sector has undergone sweeping reforms under the government of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

The reforms, commonly referred to as the “model change,” transferred many public universities to foundation-controlled boards whose members were appointed by the government. Critics say the changes significantly reduced institutional autonomy by shifting authority over university finances, governance and leadership appointments away from traditional academic bodies.

Student representative councils and university senates have also complained that their influence over institutional decision-making has been substantially weakened, prompting some student activists to organise independent campaigns outside the formal student representative structures.

One of the most prominent examples was the protest movement at the University of Theatre and Film Arts (SZFE), where students and lecturers staged prolonged demonstrations after the university’s governing structure was reformed.

Similar concerns over academic freedom have also surrounded the relocation of Central European University from Budapest to Vienna following disputes with the Hungarian government.

These developments have attracted criticism from international academic organisations, democracy advocates and European institutions, which argue that academic freedom and university autonomy have been eroded under the reforms.

Against this backdrop, some Ghanaian students believe democratic principles within their own student association should be protected and strengthened, insisting that adherence to constitutional provisions is essential for maintaining confidence in student leadership.