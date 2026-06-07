Ghanaians have to leave the coach to do his job – Sam Johnson

Former Ghana international Sam Johnson has urged Ghanaians to rally behind Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz as the veteran Portuguese manager begins preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The former defender believes the national team has already shown signs of progress under Queiroz, although he admits there is still significant work to be done ahead of football’s biggest tournament.

Speaking in an interview with KFMTV, Johnson said recent performances suggest the Black Stars are moving in the right direction, but stressed that patience and support will be crucial as the team continues to develop.

“The Black Stars played better than in previous games, but they still need to learn more,” he said.

“Ghanaians have to leave the coach to do his job. All we have to do is support the team.”

Queiroz took charge of his first match as Ghana coach on 2 June, overseeing an international friendly against Wales. The former Portugal, Iran and Egypt manager is expected to lead the team in a second warm-up fixture against Honduras on 9 June before attention shifts fully to the World Cup campaign.

The Black Stars face a demanding challenge at the tournament, having been drawn in Group L alongside Panama, England and Croatia.

With the World Cup fast approaching, Johnson believes unity among supporters, players and technical staff could play a key role in Ghana’s quest to make an impact on the global stage.

The Black Stars will be hoping that the experience of Queiroz, combined with growing confidence within the squad, can help them navigate a difficult group and produce a strong showing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.