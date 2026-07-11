Ghana’s Gideon Mensah joins FC Köln on free transfer after World Cup rise

Close-up of a Black male footballer in a yellow jersey with a red collar, looking to the side; the jersey reads England vs Ghana and June 23, 2026.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka July 11, 2026

Ghana international Gideon Mensah has completed a move to German Bundesliga side FC Köln after passing his medical and signing a long-term contract with the club.

The 27-year-old left-back joins Köln as a free agent following the expiry of his contract with French side AJ Auxerre on 30 June. He travelled to Cologne on Friday, successfully completed his medical examination and signed a deal understood to keep him at the club until 2029.

An official announcement from the German club is expected soon, with Mensah set to wear the No. 14 shirt.

The move comes after an impressive 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign, where Mensah played every minute of Ghana’s matches and established himself as one of the Black Stars’ most consistent performers. His defensive discipline, attacking support and international experience reportedly made him one of Köln’s top transfer targets this summer.

Köln have been searching for a long-term solution at left-back since the retirement of former captain Jonas Hector. Club officials believe Mensah’s arrival will strengthen the defence as they aim to improve on last season’s mid-table Bundesliga finish.

Mensah brings a wealth of European experience, having played for Red Bull Salzburg, Zulte Waregem, Vitória Guimarães, Sturm Graz, Bordeaux and Auxerre. He has earned 44 caps for Ghana and has represented the country at both the Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup.

He becomes Köln’s second signing of the summer transfer window after the arrival of midfielder Eric Martel. The club is also reported to be pursuing further reinforcements, including Australia’s Paul Okon-Engstler and Mexico international Edson Álvarez.

Mensah is expected to be officially unveiled on Saturday, when FC Köln plan to present their newest signing to supporters at the club’s training ground.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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