Ghana’s rising star Leslie Adjei Okai nets again in Valencia Mestalla victory

Ghanaian youngster Leslie Adjei Okai continued his impressive run of form by scoring in Valencia Mestalla’s win over Espanyol B in Spain’s Segunda División B.

The 20-year-old left-back found the net on Sunday, marking his third goal contribution in the space of a week after previously registering a brace. His latest strike helped secure an important victory for Valencia’s reserve side as they push forward in the league campaign.

Okai, who has been steadily gaining attention for his attacking contributions from defence, has now scored four goals across all competitions this season, a notable return for a player in his position.

His recent performances underline his growing influence within the squad and highlight his potential as one of Ghana’s emerging talents in European football.

Valencia Mestalla will be hoping the young defender can maintain his form as the season progresses, with Okai increasingly proving to be a key figure at both ends of the pitch.