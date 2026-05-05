Government consults large-scale miners on GANRAP implementation

A formal meeting in a wood-paneled conference room with officials around a long table, Ghanaian flags visible, Ministry of Finance seal in the corner.
By Prince Antwi May 5, 2026

Government has engaged large-scale mining companies as part of efforts to advance the implementation of the Ghana Accelerated National Reserve Accumulation Policy (GANRAP), aimed at strengthening reserves and supporting a more stable cedi.

The meeting was co-chaired by Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson and Lands and Natural Resources Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, bringing together key stakeholders across the mining value chain.

Speaking at the meeting, Dr. Forson said the policy is focused on reinforcing Ghana’s external buffers through a reformed gold acquisition framework, alongside stronger compliance mechanisms.

“Our focus is strengthening reserves and supporting a more stable cedi,” he stated.

He explained that under GANRAP, government is undertaking targeted reforms to improve gold acquisition processes while ensuring greater oversight and adherence to regulatory requirements.

The engagement was attended by leadership of large-scale mining companies, Sammy Gyamfi, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board, and officials from the Minerals Commission.

Dr. Forson described the discussions as constructive, emphasising that the policy is being implemented in partnership with industry.

“This is a partnership. It is not anti-industry. It is pro-country,” he said.

GANRAP forms a central component of government’s strategy to build a stronger reserve position, reduce vulnerability to external shocks, and enhance currency stability over the medium term.

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