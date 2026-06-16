Government distributes 40,000 Bags of Fertiliser to support farmers under Feed Ghana Programme

The government has begun distributing 40,000 bags of fertiliser to peasant farmers nationwide as part of efforts to boost agricultural productivity, increase crop yields, and enhance food security.

The distribution exercise, which commenced on June 16, is being implemented under the Feed Ghana Programme, a flagship initiative aimed at supporting smallholder farmers with essential agricultural inputs to improve food production across the country.

Officials say the intervention is expected to lower production costs, improve crop nutrition, and help farmers achieve higher yields during the current farming season.

The initiative also aligns with the government’s broader strategy to increase domestic food production, strengthen food security, and reduce dependence on imported food products.

Speaking to Citi Business News, National Coordinator of the Feed Ghana Programme, Bright Demordzi, emphasized the critical role fertiliser plays in improving productivity, particularly among smallholder farmers who contribute significantly to Ghana’s food supply.

According to him, the fertiliser distribution is being carried out in partnership with the Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana to ensure that beneficiaries in all farming zones receive support.

“Our focus is to ensure that our farmers, especially our small-scale farmers, increase their production and productivity. One of the key tools for improving productivity is crop nutrition management,” Mr. Demordzi stated.

He explained that the Peasant Farmers Association’s nationwide presence makes it an ideal partner for the programme’s implementation.

“The Peasant Farmers Association cuts across all the various crop zones in the country. They are national in character. The Feed Ghana Programme is collaborating with the association to reach farmers across the length and breadth of the country,” he said.

Mr. Demordzi further disclosed that the government and the association have developed a database of beneficiaries to facilitate a transparent and efficient distribution process.

“We’ve organised their database and the focus is to ensure that the bags reach all their members across the country,” he added.

The fertiliser support is expected to provide timely assistance during the planting season, helping farmers improve output while contributing to stable food supplies and efforts to moderate food inflation.