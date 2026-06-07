Government exceeds treasury bills target by GHc390 Million

The Government surpassed its Treasury bills target in the latest auction conducted by the Bank of Ghana, reflecting strong investor appetite for short-term government securities.

According to the results of Tender 2010, held on June 5, 2026, the Government initially sought to raise GH¢5.442 billion through the issuance of 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills.

However, total accepted bids amounted to approximately GH¢5.832 billion, exceeding the target by GH¢389.86 million.

Investor interest remained robust, with total bids submitted reaching about GH¢6.092 billion, significantly above the Government’s fundraising goal. The oversubscription highlights sustained confidence in government securities and suggests ample liquidity within the financial system.

The 91-day Treasury bill attracted the highest level of interest, recording bids worth GH¢3.563 billion, of which GH¢3.508 billion was accepted.

For the 182-day bill, investors submitted GH¢1.714 billion in bids, while the Government accepted GH¢1.684 billion.

Meanwhile, the 364-day bill received bids totaling GH¢816 million, with GH¢640 million accepted.

In terms of yields, the 91-day bill recorded an average interest rate of 5.01 percent, while the 182-day bill settled at 7.09 percent. The 364-day bill offered the highest return, with an average rate of 10.84 percent.

Looking ahead, the Government is targeting GH¢7.425 billion in the next Treasury bills auction, designated as Tender 2011.