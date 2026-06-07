Person Feared Dead, Vehicle Swept Away as River Klagon Bursts Banks During Accra Downpour

By Yaw Opoku Amoako June 7, 2026

A person is feared dead and a vehicle has been carried away by floodwaters after the River Klagon burst its banks during Sunday’s heavy downpour, submerging roads and a bridge in the Klagon area of Accra and turning a routine crossing into a deadly trap.

The rapidly rising waters overwhelmed the bridge, covering its surface and making it impossible for motorists to gauge the depth before attempting to drive through. At least one vehicle was swept away in the process, and a person is feared to have been carried off by the fast-moving currents.

Deputy Director-General of Operations for the National Disaster Management Organisation, Teddy Addi Safori, confirmed the incident, saying his outfit received a distress call from the municipal director for Klagon and was immediately mobilising to respond.

“We received a call from the municipal director for Klagon that the River Klagon had overflowed onto the bridge and most vehicles were going through without knowing it was very deep, and so it swept one vehicle away. Right from here, we will rush there,” he said.

NADMO officials are currently on the ground assessing the full extent of the damage and supporting emergency response efforts as the search for the missing person continues.

The incident adds to a troubling pattern of flood-related emergencies across Accra, where inadequate drainage infrastructure continues to put lives and property at risk during the rainy season.

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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