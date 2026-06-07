Ghana records 23.41 pct increase in gold production in 2025

By Prince Antwi June 7, 2026

Ghana increased gold output by 23.41 per cent to 5.94 million ounces in 2025 from 4.82 million ounces a year earlier, the Ghana Chamber of Mines has said.

Michael Edem Akafia, the chamber’s outgoing president, who presented its 2025 annual report released late Friday in Accra, the country’s capital, said the performance was due to high output in the small-scale gold sector.

“Small-scale gold production rose by 63.82 per cent from 1.9 million ounces in 2024 to 3.11 million ounces in 2025. As a result, small-scale mining accumulated 52.4 per cent of national output, overtaking large-scale producers for the first time in more than a century,” he said.

Meanwhile, Akafia projected output for 2026 to reach at least six million ounces, with more investment going into the sector.

Ghana is one of the largest gold producers in Africa, with the precious metal remaining a key contributor to the country’s economy.

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