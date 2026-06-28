Ghana’s economic recovery offers roadmap for Africa – BoG Governor

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Johnson Asiama, has described Ghana’s recovery from its recent economic crisis as a strong example of why African countries must build resilient domestic debt markets to support sustainable growth and financial stability.

Speaking at the BIS Roundtable of Governors from African Central Banks in Basel on Saturday, June 27, 2026, Dr Asiama said Ghana’s experience offers valuable lessons on how robust domestic debt markets can help economies withstand shocks while maintaining financial stability.

“Ghana’s economic journey from crisis to recovery offers important lessons on the growing role of domestic debt markets in strengthening resilience while safeguarding financial stability,” he said.

Dr Asiama noted that as many African countries increasingly rely on domestic borrowing to finance development and meet fiscal obligations, policymakers must focus on deepening and diversifying local capital markets.

According to him, well-developed domestic debt markets will provide more sustainable financing options, strengthen economic resilience and support long-term growth across the continent.

The BIS roundtable brought together governors of African central banks to discuss macroeconomic developments, financial sector resilience and key policy priorities shaping the region’s economies.