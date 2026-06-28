Undersea cable cut disrupts internet services across Ghana – MTN

Two blue-striped hoses lie on a sandy pool floor underwater, curving away into the distance.
By Prince Antwi June 28, 2026

MTN Ghana has attributed widespread internet disruptions affecting customers across the country to damage to undersea cable infrastructure off the coast of Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

In a customer notice issued on Saturday, June 27, 2026, the telecommunications company said the subsea cable cuts are affecting internet connectivity and data services in Ghana and several other countries in the sub-region.

“MTN Ghana would like to inform our customers that undersea cable cuts off the coast of Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire are affecting connectivity and internet services in Ghana and some countries in the sub-region,” the company said.

The disruption is expected to affect both individual users and businesses that rely on stable internet services for their daily operations.

Sectors likely to be impacted include financial institutions, e-commerce platforms, digital service providers and enterprises operating cloud-based systems, all of which depend heavily on reliable internet connectivity.

MTN Ghana said it is working closely with its international partners to restore services as quickly as possible.

“We are actively engaging our international partners to resolve the issue as soon as possible,” the company stated.

The telecom provider apologised to customers for the inconvenience and assured subscribers that every effort is being made to restore normal internet services in the shortest possible time.
See the release below:

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