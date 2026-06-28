China praises Ghana’s push to end fuel import dependence

China has expressed strong support for Ghana’s drive toward energy self-sufficiency, describing the country’s push to process its natural resources locally as a key step toward industrialisation and long-term economic transformation.

Speaking at the commissioning of Phase Two of the Sentuo Oil Refinery Project in Tema, Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, Cong Song, commended government’s plan to end the export of raw minerals by 2030 and refine crude oil from the Jubilee Oil Field domestically.

He said the policy direction aligns with efforts to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation between Ghana and China, particularly in industrial development and energy infrastructure.

According to the Ambassador, Ghana’s commitment to value addition reflects a clear ambition to upgrade its industrial base and strengthen economic resilience. He added that China’s continued support for Ghana’s energy agenda demonstrates the long-standing partnership between the two countries in promoting development through strategic investment.

“This commissioning represents not only a significant step forward in advancing Ghana’s petrochemical industry but also stands as a symbol of Chinese enterprises’ strong commitment to the industrialisation and modernisation of Ghana,” he said.

The expanded facility is expected to raise the refinery’s processing capacity from 40,000 to 100,000 barrels of crude oil per day, significantly boosting Ghana’s ability to refine petroleum products locally. It is also projected to reduce reliance on imported fuel and strengthen national energy security.

Mr. Cong described the expansion as a milestone for Ghana’s petrochemical sector and a demonstration of confidence by Chinese enterprises in the country’s industrial future. He expressed optimism that the project would enhance Ghana’s petroleum value chain and deepen economic cooperation between the two nations.

Beyond meeting domestic demand, the upgraded refinery is expected to position Ghana as a potential petroleum refining hub in West Africa, improving regional supply capacity and strengthening its competitiveness in the energy market.

He further noted that the project builds on strategic understandings reached between Chinese President Xi Jinping and President John Dramani Mahama during their meeting in Beijing last October, which has helped accelerate cooperation across key sectors.

President John Dramani Mahama attended the ceremony, which marks another significant milestone in Ghana’s efforts to expand industrial capacity, improve energy resilience and promote value addition in the petroleum sector.