A Plus unveils plan for Africa’s largest solar energy project

The Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has announced plans to develop what he says will be the largest solar energy facility in Africa as part of efforts to drive industrialisation and attract investment to Ghana.

Speaking in a one-on-one interview with The Ghanaian Times‘ Edem Tsortorme, the MP said affordable and reliable electricity is critical to his vision of transforming Gomoa Central and positioning Ghana as a competitive destination for manufacturing.

According to him, he has been engaging investors across the world to secure partnerships for low-cost energy projects, with discussions already yielding promising results.

“We are currently in the process of developing what we believe will be the biggest solar energy facility in Africa,” he said.

Mr Obeng explained that the proposed project is expected to significantly reduce electricity costs, making Ghana more attractive to both local and foreign investors while boosting industrial production.

He compared Ghana’s electricity costs with those of China, arguing that lower energy prices have made the Asian country a global manufacturing hub.

“If you look at the energy cost in China and compare it to the energy cost in Ghana, you understand why many people choose to produce in China instead of producing in Ghana,” he said.

The lawmaker expressed optimism that substantial progress on the project would be achieved before the end of the year.

He disclosed that his recent overseas trips were focused on attracting investors to Ghana and revealed that he had held discussions with manufacturers of mobile phones, mobile phone accessories, ceramics, car parts and electric vehicles.

According to him, many of the companies have expressed interest in establishing operations in Ghana because of the country’s strategic location.

Mr Obeng stressed the need for Ghana to move beyond exporting raw materials and instead focus on value addition by manufacturing finished products locally.

“We want to produce goods with our raw materials so that Ghana does not continue to live in an enclave economy,” he said.