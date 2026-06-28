Mahama confirms ongoing talks to revive Komenda Sugar Factory

President John Dramani Mahama has revealed that the government is in advanced discussions with a prospective investor to revive the long-idle Komenda Sugar Factory in the Central Region.

Speaking during his tour of the region on Saturday, June 27, the President said efforts to bring the factory back into operation began before his administration took office, building on engagements initiated by the previous government.

He explained that the Ministry of Trade has since continued discussions with the investor and is currently reviewing a proposal aimed at restarting operations at the factory.

According to President Mahama, the investor has proposed a ban on imported refined sugar to secure a ready market for locally produced sugar. However, he stressed that the government would first assess the investor’s capacity to meet domestic demand before considering such a policy.

“What he wanted was a ban on imported sugar so that he would have the local market. But we also need to assess his capability before we issue a ban. Otherwise, supply may not be able to meet demand,” the President said.

He noted that negotiations are still ongoing and indicated that the government could gradually reduce sugar imports in the future to support local production while ensuring consumers continue to have adequate supplies.

“We are still engaging the investor and we may gradually reduce imports to create space for local production while ensuring that the country’s demand is adequately met,” he added.

The Komenda Sugar Factory has remained largely dormant since it was commissioned in 2016, despite several attempts by successive governments to revive its operations.

Residents of the Central Region remain hopeful that the latest initiative will finally restore the factory to full operation, creating jobs and boosting economic activity in the area.