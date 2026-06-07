Finance Ministry defends release of GHc1.6 Billion to Agriculture Ministry

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By Prince Antwi June 7, 2026

The Ministry of Finance has maintained that it has released more than GH¢1.6 billion to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA), representing approximately 85% of the ministry’s 2026 budget allocation for Goods and Services as well as Capital Expenditure (CAPEX).

The clarification follows MoFA’s rejection of an earlier announcement by the Finance Ministry that the funds had been released. The Agriculture Ministry argued that it had not received the amount despite the public statement made on June 4, 2026.

In response, the Finance Ministry cited its records, which indicate that releases for Goods and Services have reached 94.73% of the approved allocation, while Capital Expenditure releases stand at 74.66%.

According to the ministry, the figures demonstrate that more than GH¢1.6 billion has been made available to MoFA through the approved budgetary process.

“This is clear proof that the Ministry of Finance has released over GH¢1.6 billion to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, representing 85% of MOFA’s 2026 budget allocation for Goods and Services and Capital Expenditure (CAPEX),” the ministry stated.

The Finance Ministry further explained that, with the exception of funds released to the National Food Buffer Stock Company, all requests for Goods and Services funding were initiated by MoFA through the government’s financial management platform.

“For Goods and Services, all the requests were initiated by MOFA itself, with the exception of the release made to the National Food Buffer Stock Company,” the statement noted.

The ministry added that all transactions were processed through the Ghana Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS), the platform used by ministries, departments and agencies to submit, process and monitor funding requests.

It stressed that every transaction is supported by official documentation, including requisition dates, journal numbers, approval dates and warrant numbers generated by the GIFMIS system.

“As shown in the spreadsheet, every transaction is backed by a requisition date, journal number, approval date and warrant number,” the ministry said.

“The journal and warrant numbers are system-generated through GIFMIS. This is the standard process through which all ministries, departments and agencies generate and process requests on the platform.”

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