Momo Vendor Shot Dead, Another in Critical condition After Armed Robbers Storm Gomoa Market

A mobile money vendor has been killed and another person left fighting for his life after five armed robbers descended on the Gomoa Dominase Onion Market in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region, unleashing a volley of gunfire that sent traders and residents fleeing in terror.

According to eyewitnesses, the gang stormed the busy market and discharged more than 20 rounds of ammunition during the attack, with the mobile money vendor bearing the brunt of the assault.

He was shot multiple times and died from his wounds, while a second victim sustained gunshot injuries and remains in a critical condition.

Eyewitness Yussif Mohammed told Adom News that the deceased was struck by bullets in the stomach, neck and back.

He added that the chaotic nature of the attack initially confused traders and residents, many of whom assumed the gunshots were coming from police officers — a misapprehension that delayed any immediate response and allowed the assailants to escape the scene.

The attack has left the Gomoa Dominase community shaken, with traders and residents voicing deep anxiety over what they describe as a deteriorating security situation in the area.

Chairman of the Gomoa Potsin Neighbourhood Watch Committee, Ebo Anderson, has used the tragedy to make a direct appeal to the Inspector-General of Police, urging him to urgently improve the logistics and resources available to the Gomoa Dominase District Police Command.

He stressed that a stronger and better-equipped police presence is essential to deterring further attacks and restoring the sense of safety that residents and business owners in the area desperately need.