SIM Re-Registration Exercise on Track for End of 2026, Communications Minister Announces

By Yaw Opoku Amoako June 7, 2026

The government is pressing ahead with plans for a nationwide SIM re-registration exercise, with Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation Minister Samuel Nartey George announcing that the initiative is expected to get underway before the close of 2026.

Speaking on Channel One TV’s The Big Issue on Saturday, June 6, Sam George described the exercise as a key pillar of the government’s broader drive to strengthen digital identity infrastructure, tighten telecommunications security and curb the fraud that continues to plague the country’s mobile network ecosystem.

The minister revealed that preparations are advancing on multiple fronts, with regulatory and legal groundwork being laid to ensure a smooth and legally sound rollout. A significant milestone was reached on Friday, June 5, when the Public Procurement Authority granted clearance for the procurement process of the digital platform that will underpin the exercise to begin.

“Just yesterday, we received clearance from the PPA to start the procurement process, and we are also at the Attorney General’s office so we can have a proper legal regime to do the registration. The LI is currently with the AG’s department,” he said.

He expressed confidence that the various strands of preparation would converge in time for a year-end launch, provided the processes move at their expected pace.

“We are hopeful that by the time we will be done with the procurement processes for the platform, we would have finished with the AG, laid the LI in Parliament and have it mature, and I am hopeful that by the end of the year, we will be in a position to go,” he added.

The upcoming exercise is expected to build on lessons from Ghana’s previous SIM registration drive, with the government aiming for a more robust and fraud-resistant system this time around.

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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