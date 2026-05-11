Government to accelerate rehabilitation of Tono and Vea Dams — Otokunor

The Director of Agribusiness Development at the Presidency, Peter Boamah Otokunor, has toured the Tono Dam in Navrongo as part of a working visit to the Upper East Region.

During the visit, Dr. Otokunor held engagements with officials of ICOUR as well as Water User Associations operating around the Tono and Vea irrigation dams.

Discussions focused on irrigation farming activities, challenges confronting the schemes, and government’s plans to improve agricultural productivity in the region.

According to Dr. Otokunor, the Tono and Vea dams collectively have the capacity to irrigate more than 3,000 hectares of farmland used for cultivating crops such as rice and tomatoes.

Addressing farmers and managers of the irrigation facilities, he reaffirmed government’s commitment to fast-tracking rehabilitation works on the dams to improve water supply and boost farming activities.

He explained that the planned interventions would include desilting portions of the reservoirs to enhance efficiency and ensure reliable service delivery to farmers within the catchment areas.

Dr. Otokunor noted that the rehabilitation project forms part of broader government efforts to strengthen agribusiness, increase food production, and improve livelihoods in farming communities across the country.