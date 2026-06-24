Gov’t to destroy surrendered weapons in historic bid to disarm nation

Thousands of guns are set to go up in smoke in a coordinated operation aimed at shrinking Ghana’s illegal firearms stockpile and creating safer communities — a symbolic act marking the next chapter in the government’s campaign against weaponised crime.

Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak announced the forthcoming destruction event at a press briefing in Accra, revealing that more than 2,000 firearms will be incinerated on Wednesday, July 9, at the Police Depot compound in Tesano.

The weapons comprise a mixed portfolio: pieces voluntarily submitted under a recent national amnesty scheme, alongside arms confiscated during enforcement operations by security personnel.

The initiative represents a collaborative undertaking spanning the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons, police authorities, the military establishment and multiple allied stakeholders working in concert to reduce armed criminality.

The National Gun Amnesty Programme, which operated between December 1, 2025, and January 30, 2026, generated a staggering response — 4,038 unregistered firearms handed over by citizens who seized the opportunity to surrender unlicensed weaponry.

Yet not every surrendered gun destined for the flames. Before destruction orders are finalised, authorities will conduct examinations to establish whether the previous owners possessed legal entitlement to possess arms under existing statutes.

Among the surrendered cache, pump-action shotguns and crude weapons fashioned in informal metalworking operations dominate the inventory. To improve future identification and deter misuse, locally constructed firearms will be imprinted with individual serial identifiers prior to disposition.

Mohammed-Mubarak characterised the amnesty itself as a watershed in the nation’s struggle against the proliferation of uncontrolled weaponry and the violence such arms enable.

The programme, branded “Silencing the Guns to Save Our Lives,” extended safe passage to those willing to surrender or legalise unlicensed weapons, explicitly promising that participants would face neither arrest nor legal jeopardy for coming forward.

The Minister pivoted toward the public with a further appeal, urging Ghanaians to function as the eyes and ears of law enforcement by reporting intelligence about illegal gun possession and cross-border trafficking networks to relevant authorities.

The destruction scheduled for July 9 signals the commencement of the operation’s principal phase — the physical elimination of seized and surrendered arsenals and the government’s determination to progressively divest Ghana of the illegal arms ecosystem that has enabled so much bloodshed.