GPL preview: Vision FC face survival test against Karela United

The battle to avoid relegation in the Ghana Premier League could take another decisive turn this weekend as Vision FC host Karela United at the Nii Adjei Kraku Sports Complex in Tema.

With only three matches left in the season, Vision FC are under mounting pressure as they sit inside the relegation zone and risk dropping out of the top flight. A defeat could leave their survival hopes hanging by a thread, making Sunday’s encounter one of the most important matches in the club’s short Premier League history.

The Tema-based side come into the game on the back of consecutive defeats to Young Apostles and Swedru All Blacks, results that have deepened concerns among supporters. Despite their recent struggles, Vision will look to draw confidence from playing at home, where they know victory could lift them out of the bottom three.

Karela United, however, travel to Tema with renewed belief after earning a hard-fought goalless draw against Hearts of Oak in Accra on Wednesday. The result extended Karela’s unbeaten run to three matches and moved them closer to securing their Premier League status for another season.

Although goals have been difficult to come by for Karela away from home, they have failed to score in their last four away fixtures, the visitors understand that even a single point could prove crucial in their fight for survival.

The rivalry between the two clubs has become increasingly competitive since their first meeting in December 2024. In their previous three encounters, both sides have claimed one win each, with the other match ending in a draw. Karela edged the reverse fixture 1-0 in December 2025.

Vision FC know there is little margin for error as the season enters its final stretch, while Karela, currently on 46 points, are still seeking the results needed to remove any remaining doubts about relegation.

With survival at stake for both clubs, another tense and dramatic afternoon is expected in Tema.