GPL: Swedru All Blacks stun Kotoko to escape relegation

Swedru All Blacks secured their Ghana Premier League survival in dramatic fashion after fighting back to defeat Asante Kotoko 2-1 at the Baba Yara Stadium on the final day of the 2025/26 season.

The visitors arrived in Kumasi knowing only victory would guarantee their place in Ghana’s top flight, and they delivered under intense pressure with a spirited second-half performance against one of the country’s biggest clubs.

Kotoko looked set to end their disappointing campaign on a winning note when an own goal from Clement Tutu handed the Porcupine Warriors the lead just before half-time. The setback left All Blacks staring at relegation as results elsewhere threatened to push them into the drop zone.

But the Swedru-based side returned from the break with renewed determination and turned the contest around in remarkable fashion.

Rudolf Mensah restored parity in the 57th minute, silencing sections of the home crowd and reigniting belief among the travelling supporters. Eleven minutes later, Williams Dankwah completed the comeback with a decisive finish that proved enough to secure all three points.

Kotoko were handed a lifeline late in the game after winning a penalty, but captain Samba O’Neil failed to convert from the spot, allowing All Blacks to hold on for a famous victory at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The result confirmed Swedru All Blacks’ survival after entering the final day with their Premier League future hanging in the balance.

For Kotoko, however, the defeat capped a frustrating and trophyless season. The club finished outside the league’s top four, falling far short of expectations.

The campaign was also marked by instability off the pitch, with both Prince Owusu and Karim Zito departing their coaching roles during a turbulent season for the Kumasi giants.

While Kotoko are left to reflect on a difficult year, Swedru All Blacks will celebrate a memorable escape that keeps them among Ghana football’s elite for another season.