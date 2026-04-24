GTB Bank staff steals customer’s GHS12m for betting

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By Nana Prekoh Eric April 24, 2026

A relationship manager with Guaranty Trust Bank has been arraigned before an Accra High court for allegedly stealing a substantial sum belonging to a client and diverting part of it into online betting.

The accused, Christopher Arthur, is said to have allegedly misappropriated about GH¢12 million from a client’s account.

Prosecutors further claim that approximately GH¢600,000 of the funds was spent on sports betting activities.

Details emerging from the case indicate that the alleged theft was concealed through the manipulation of banking records, including the alleged forging of statements to prevent detection.

The discrepancies were later uncovered, leading to investigations and his subsequent arrest.

The case has since been brought before the court, where the accused has been formally charged.

Proceedings are ongoing as the prosecution presents its case.

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Nana Prekoh Eric
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