Hopefully he’s back soon – Birmingham coach Davies on Osman’s injury

Birmingham City manager Chris Davies is hopeful forward Ibrahim Osman will recover quickly from a head injury sustained during Wednesday’s 2-1 victory over Preston North End.

The Ghanaian attacker was forced off in the 38th minute after suffering a concussion while challenging for a header, cutting short an impressive display in which he had already scored and provided an assist.

Davies praised Osman’s commitment, suggesting the injury came as a result of his determination.

“He went up for a header and took a knock. Credit to him, most wingers might shy away from that,” Davies said. “He’s tried to win it and unfortunately couldn’t carry on. We’ll assess him and hopefully he’s back soon.”

Osman was replaced by Demarai Gray as Birmingham held on to secure the win, but attention has quickly shifted to his availability for Saturday’s fixture against Bristol City.

The 19-year-old, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion, has impressed since arriving in January, registering two goals and two assists in 16 appearances.

His form has been a bright spot in Birmingham’s campaign, and his potential absence would be a concern as the club looks to build momentum.

Osman is expected to return to Brighton at the end of the season when his loan spell concludes.