I didn’t need President Mahama’s opinion to sack Otto Addo – Sports Minister Kofi Adams

Professional man in a blue suit and purple tie speaks during a meeting in an office setting.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka April 30, 2026

Ghana’s Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has defended his decision to dismiss Black Stars head coach Otto Addo, saying he was under no obligation to seek approval from President John Mahama.

Addo, 50, was relieved of his duties in March after Ghana suffered back-to-back defeats in international friendlies against Austria and Germany. His dismissal came despite leading the national team to qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking to local radio station Asempa FM, Adams insisted the decision was within his remit as minister.

“I don’t need to inform the President before sacking coach Otto Addo,” he said. “He knows we are capable of doing the job; that’s why he appointed us to this position.”

The move signalled a swift change in direction for Ghana’s national team, with the Ghana Football Association appointing experienced Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz on a short-term, four-month contract.

Queiroz, who has previously managed Egypt, Iran and Colombia, was unveiled last week and is currently in Europe assessing Ghanaian players ahead of the tournament.

He is expected to begin hands-on preparations with the squad next month, starting with a friendly against Mexico. Ghana will then face Wales on 2 June as part of their final build-up.

The Black Stars, four-time African champions, will be making their fifth appearance at the World Cup. They have been drawn in Group L alongside England, Croatia and Panama.

Ghana’s campaign is set to begin on 17 June against Panama, before further group-stage matches against England on 23 June and Croatia on 27 June.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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