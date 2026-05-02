Injuries stole my best years – Daniel Opare opens up on career

Former Ghana international Daniel Opare has spoken candidly about the biggest regret of his football career, admitting that persistent injuries prevented him from reaching his full potential at both club and international level.

Once tipped as a future cornerstone for Ghana’s national team, Opare’s early promise was evident during his development with Real Madrid Castilla and his rapid rise into the Ghana national football team setup.

Reflecting on his journey in an interview with JoySports, the former right-back expressed gratitude for reaching the top level of the game but acknowledged a lingering sense of unfulfilled ambition.

“It is not easy to get to that level, so I am thankful,” he said.

“But I regret a little bit because of the injuries. I could have fulfilled my potential. Personally, my potential was not fully fulfilled, that was my only regret.”

Injuries proved particularly costly on the international stage. Opare was ruled out of the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations after suffering an ankle injury during Ghana’s pre-tournament camp. Five years later, another setback denied him a place at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations, where he had been expected to play a key role.

At club level, Opare enjoyed a standout spell with Standard Liège, performances that earned him a move to Portuguese giants FC Porto in 2014. However, recurring injuries disrupted his momentum during subsequent stints with FC Augsburg, RC Lens and Beşiktaş J.K., limiting his ability to establish long-term consistency.

Despite the setbacks, Opare remains reflective rather than bitter, choosing to focus on the achievement of reaching elite football, even as he wonders what might have been without the injuries that shaped his career.