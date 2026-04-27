It’s a shame – Mohammed Kudus former agent speaks out on split

By Jamaldeen Wiayuka April 27, 2026

The former agent of Mohammed Kudus, Jennifer’s Mendelewitsch, has delivered a blunt and emotional account of her split from the Ghanaian midfielder, describing the situation as “a shame” and suggesting he has ultimately suffered the most.

Speaking about the end of their working relationship, Mendelewitsch said the decision came at a natural breaking point but was heavily influenced by outside pressure.

“We were coming to the end of our term, and as we always do, we asked ourselves: what do we do? Do we continue on our path together or not?” she said. “I understood perfectly that his family was exerting pressure on him to say ‘no,’ and he submitted to it.”

She made clear that she disagreed with the outcome, expressing regret over how events unfolded.

“Honestly, it’s a shame. He is the one being punished the most in this story,” she added. “I handled all of his transfers until the very last one, until he chose his own path.”

Mendelewitsch also appeared to link the split to the player’s current challenges, suggesting his situation has deteriorated since the decision.

“They are flirting with relegation to the Championship; it’s the first time that has happened to him,” she said. “Well, I’m sorry, but you punished yourself. It’s a shame, but that’s life. It’s pretty crazy.”

Her remarks offer a rare and candid glimpse into the often-private dynamics between elite footballers and their representatives, highlighting the influence of family and the difficult choices players face in shaping their careers.

Mohammed Kudus has not publicly responded to the comments.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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