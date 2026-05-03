Jaman North set for cashew processing factory as gov’t rolls out agricultural projects

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Jaman North District, George Adane, has announced plans to establish a cashew processing factory in the district to boost value addition and local economic development.

According to him, the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry is finalising arrangements to construct the facility on a 60-acre parcel of land, aimed at processing raw cashew into finished products and enhancing income opportunities for farmers.

Mr Adane disclosed this during an “Accounting to the People” forum held at Suma-Ahenkro, an initiative led by the Bono Regional Minister, Joseph Addae Akwaboa, to promote accountability and transparency among local assemblies.

He also revealed that the Ministry of Food and Agriculture has selected Jaman North as one of 50 districts to benefit from the government’s Farmer Service Centre initiative.

The proposed centre will be developed on a 10-acre site along the Sampa-Kokoa Road to support agricultural activities and improve service delivery to farmers.

Mr Adane further disclosed that the district has received 9,900 birds under the Feed Ghana Programme, although about 400 chicks died, with the remaining distributed to farmers.

Additionally, 600 bags of fertiliser have been supplied to 399 farmers as part of efforts to boost agricultural productivity, particularly in poultry production.

Member of Parliament for Jaman North, Frederick Yaw Ahenkwah, commended the government for its development initiatives in the district, highlighting improvements in local infrastructure and livelihoods.

He also praised the timely release of the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF), noting that it has strengthened the capacity of assemblies to execute development projects effectively.