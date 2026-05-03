Kelvin Ofori scores as Olimpija cruise to comfortable Win

Ghanaian forward Kelvin Ofori scored his first goal for NK Olimpija Ljubljana as they secured a convincing 3-0 victory over NK Primorje in the Slovenian Prva Liga.

The 24-year-old, who joined the Ljubljana-based club on loan in January, found the net late in the match to round off a dominant performance from the hosts and mark an important personal milestone.

Olimpija made a fast start, taking the lead just two minutes into the game through midfielder Dino Kojic. The early goal set the tone for much of the contest, with the home side controlling possession and creating multiple opportunities.

Their advantage was extended in the 63rd minute when Macedonian forward Dimitar Mitrovski finished off a well-worked move, effectively putting the result beyond doubt.

Ofori then added a third goal nine minutes from full-time, showing composure to cap off an impressive team display and underline his growing influence since arriving at the club.

Currently on loan from Slovak side Slovan Bratislava, Ofori’s goal is expected to boost his confidence as he looks to establish himself and deliver consistent performances in Slovenia’s top flight.

The result strengthens Olimpija’s position as they continue their campaign, with Ofori’s contribution offering further encouragement for the weeks ahead.