John Terry backs England for World Cup glory ahead of Croatia clash

As England prepare to begin their FIFA World Cup 2026™ campaign against Croatia on Wednesday evening, former England captain and SuperSport FIFA World Cup analyst John Terry believes the Three Lions have a genuine opportunity to end decades of hurt and bring football’s greatest prize home.

Terry, who is part of SuperSport’s star-studded FIFA World Cup analyst team , has been closely following England’s preparations and is optimistic about what lies ahead for his country.

The Chelsea legend believes England arrive at the tournament with one of the strongest squads in world football and a growing sense of belief that they can go all the way.

“I’m extremely excited to see England at this World Cup,” said Terry. “We have had a couple of good tournaments over the last few years. We have a really good squad of players and, more importantly, I feel like we have a real chance of going on to win this World Cup.”

“I think Harry Kane is pivotal to that. If we can keep Harry fit, he’s our captain, our goalscorer, and he plays a big role for us both on and off the pitch. So, I’m very positive when it comes to England.”

England’s World Cup journey begins against Croatia on Wednesday, 17 June at 8PM, a fixture that promises to provide an early indication of whether Thomas Tuchel’s side can live up to the lofty expectations that continue to surround one of football’s traditional powerhouses.

For Terry, optimism is not simply built on emotion or patriotism. It stems from the quality that exists throughout the England squad and the progress made over recent years.

“We do kind of preach that and sing it before tournaments,” Terry said with a smile, referencing England’s famous “It’s Coming Home” anthem.

“But I think there’s definitely a connection with the supporters now. They can see the transition under Gareth Southgate and the great work he did.”

“I think they’re hopeful that Thomas Tuchel can make the difference as well.”

“In England, we’re positive, which is always a good place to be. The first objective is to get out of the group and, if possible, top the group. After that, it becomes knockout football. You need a little bit of luck as well as quality.”

“I’ve said this all along. I think the strength of our squad surpasses that of many other countries, so hopefully that’s going to be a big plus for us.”

While Terry is encouraged by England’s prospects, he admits there were a few notable omissions from the final squad that will compete in North America.

Among them is Manchester United defender Harry Maguire, a player Terry believes could still offer significant value at tournament level.

“I’m happy with the squad, but obviously I would have personally included a couple of others,” he said. “I think Harry Maguire would have been in my squad for sure, and Cole Palmer as well.”

“Palmer hasn’t had his best season for Chelsea, but I think players who have that bit of brilliance about them — and he certainly does — are important.”

“He scored for us at the last Euros against Spain as well. He’s a player who can produce on the big stage and, for me, you want those players on the plane.”

Another player Terry believes could have made a major impact is Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose recent move to Spanish giants Real Madrid has once again placed him among the most talked-about footballers in Europe.

“I think he offers a really solid option,” Terry explained. “He’s very good going forward and his delivery becomes a big factor as well, whether that’s in the final 10 minutes of games or in other situations.

“Set pieces are such a big part of football now, and I think he could have played quite a significant role.”

Of course, if England are to lift the trophy on 19 July, they will have to overcome some of the world’s elite footballing nations.

When asked who he believes stands between England and World Cup glory, Terry did not hesitate.

“I would see France as the favourites,” he said. “Their attacking options and threat are so vast and so deep. They’ve got so much talent, and we’ve seen that in the Champions League and across European football this year.”

“The weather is going to play a big part. Teams that dominate possession and are comfortable on the ball are going to frustrate and tire other teams, so that is going to be an important factor as well. France and Spain are particularly strong in that area.”

As one of SuperSport’s leading analysts during the FIFA World Cup 2026™, Terry has provided viewers with expert insight, tactical analysis and unrivalled experience throughout the tournament.

The former England captain is among a world-class lineup of football experts assembled by SuperSport to bring fans closer to the game’s biggest stars, stories and moments.

Terry is also enjoying his return to South Africa, a country he last visited during the unforgettable 2010 FIFA World Cup.

“I’m super excited to be back,” he said. “The last time was in 2010, so a very long time ago.”

“I’m hoping to come back in the not-too-distant future with my family because this trip is work related, so it’s a bit difficult to do much sightseeing. But I’m enjoying the weather.”

“I know this is your winter, but it feels like summer to me, so I’m enjoying the sunshine.”

With England’s World Cup adventure about to begin, Terry believes the ingredients are there for something special.

“The quality is unquestionable. The belief is growing. And if Harry Kane remains fit and firing, England’s hopes of ending their long wait for global glory may be more realistic than ever.”

Where to Watch the FIFA World Cup 2026™

Fans can watch every FIFA World Cup 2026™ match live on DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Family and Access. All matches are also available to stream on supported packages, ensuring flexible viewing options wherever you are.

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