Two Men Handed Lengthy Sentences for 2024 Filling Station Heist in Ashanti Region

Justice has been served on two men who carried out a brazen armed raid on a fuel station in the Ashanti Region nearly two years ago, with the Bekwai Circuit Court handing down substantial prison terms on June 15, 2026.

Kwadwo Baffour, a 38-year-old driver, and Kwame Affisah, 36, also known as “Abedinago,” were found culpable on two separate counts of robbery following their involvement in the violent attack on the Brent Energy Filling Station at New Edubiase.

The incident unfolded in the predawn hours of August 17, 2024, when the two men, wielding pump-action firearms, descended on the facility with the intent to steal.

They set upon staff members who were manning the pumps at that early hour, making off with cash totalling GH¢2,500 and various personal possessions estimated to be worth approximately GH¢200,000.

Presiding Judge Isaac Appiatu determined that Baffour should spend the next two decades behind bars — 20 years for each conviction, with the sentences to be served one after the other. Affisah received a heavier punishment: 30 years imprisonment per count.

The court ordered both sentences to run concurrently rather than consecutively, meaning each man will serve their time simultaneously rather than sequentially.

Both are slated to be incarcerated at the Kumasi Central Prison.

Notably, Affisah was already a resident of Kumasi Central Prison at the time of this conviction, serving out a seven-year sentence for a separate and unrelated criminal matter. His arrival in this new case adds substantially to his overall imprisonment timeline.