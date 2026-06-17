Fight for every ball – Andre Ayew to Black Stars ahead of Panama clash

Andre Ayew has called on Ghana’s players to approach their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with courage, discipline and unity as the Black Stars prepare for a pivotal opening Group D encounter against Panama on Wednesday.

The former Ghana captain, who was left out of Carlos Queiroz’s squad for the tournament, shared a heartfelt message of support on social media ahead of the country’s first match.

In a post on Instagram, Ayew encouraged the players to embrace the challenge of representing the nation on football’s biggest stage.

“Play with courage. Play with discipline. Play with heart,” he wrote.

“Fight for every ball, every minute, and for every teammate beside you.

“Difficult moments will come. Challenges will come. But champions are not made in comfort; they are made in unity and resolve when it matters most.”

The 35-year-old also reminded the squad that their World Cup campaign should not be judged solely on one result.

“Win, draw, or lose, one game does not define a team. Your character, resilience, and unity do,” he added.

Ghana secured qualification for the World Cup after an impressive campaign, topping their group ahead of Madagascar and Mali. The Black Stars won eight of their 10 qualifying matches to seal a place at the finals.

The tournament marks Ghana’s fifth appearance at a FIFA World Cup and presents another opportunity for the four-time African champions to emulate the achievements of the celebrated 2010 side, which reached the quarter-finals in South Africa.

However, the Black Stars arrive at the tournament facing significant expectations amid a challenging run of form. Ghana have won only one of their last seven World Cup matches and suffered six defeats during that period, although they ended the sequence with a 1-1 draw against Wales.

With Panama standing in their way in the opening fixture, Ghana will be hoping Ayew’s rallying message can inspire a strong start as they seek to make a statement on the global stage.

Ghana will be facing Panama later tonight in their group opener and

Kick off is set at 23:00pm tonight.