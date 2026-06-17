We have our plan settled – Carlos Queiroz on Thomas Partey missing Ghana’s World Cup opener

Ghana head coach Carlos Queiroz has insisted his attention remains firmly on the players available to him after midfielder Thomas Partey was ruled out of the Black Stars’ opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Panama.

Partey will miss Wednesday’s Group L encounter after Canada’s Federal Court dismissed his appeal against a decision denying him entry into the country. The ruling means Ghana must begin their World Cup campaign without one of their most experienced and influential players.

Speaking before the court’s final verdict, Queiroz avoided discussing the legal proceedings, stressing that his priority was preparing the team for the challenge ahead.

“We have our plan settled,” the Portuguese coach said.

“At this moment, we are counting with all the players that we have in the squad. Tomorrow we will make a decision. We will pick a starting line-up.”

Queiroz made it clear that matters outside football were not his concern, reiterating his commitment to focusing solely on the task at hand.

“I think it is not necessary to make comments. The story is open. The freedom of speech is open,” he said.

“So, to add more comments about issues that make no sense is not part of my business. My business is to play with the cards that I have in front of me.”

The veteran coach revealed that his technical staff had prepared for all possible outcomes regarding Partey’s situation and were ready to adjust their plans accordingly.

“We were waiting for a decision. When the decision came, we were ready to make the final approach to the game,” he added.

The absence of Partey leaves Queiroz facing a significant selection challenge in midfield as Ghana seek a positive start to their Group L campaign.

The Black Stars will be aiming to secure valuable points against Panama before facing tougher tests against England and Croatia in their remaining group-stage fixtures.

Despite the setback, Queiroz remains confident that his squad is ready to rise to the occasion and deliver a strong performance on football’s biggest stage.