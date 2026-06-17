GES interdicts Bole SHS sexist teacher

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has launched a full-scale investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct involving a teacher and a student of Bole Senior High School in the Savannah Region following the circulation of a disturbing video on social media that has sparked widespread public concern.

The development has placed the school and the broader educational sector under intense scrutiny as authorities seek to establish the authenticity of the video and determine whether professional and ethical standards governing teacher-student relationships were violated.

In an official statement issued on June 16, 2026, the Ghana Education Service confirmed that it had become aware of a video allegedly depicting sexual misconduct involving a teacher and a student of the school.

According to the statement, GES management immediately initiated investigations into the matter and, pending the outcome of those investigations, directed that the teacher involved be interdicted in accordance with established rules and regulations governing the teaching profession.

The Service emphasized that the interdiction is an administrative measure intended to allow for a fair and impartial investigation and should not be interpreted as a determination of guilt.

The controversy erupted after a video allegedly involving a teacher and a final-year student surfaced online and quickly spread across various social media platforms.

The footage generated significant reactions among students, parents, alumni and residents of the Bole community, many of whom expressed concern about student safety and professional conduct within educational institutions.

According to reports, the teacher at the center of the allegations is believed to be a science tutor at Bole Senior High School.

The video allegedly shows inappropriate interaction involving the teacher and a female student inside one of the school’s science laboratories.

While the contents of the video have fueled intense public debate, authorities have stressed that the allegations remain under investigation and that no conclusions should be drawn until the facts have been fully established.

Sources familiar with the matter indicate that school authorities moved swiftly after becoming aware of the circulating footage.

An internal committee was reportedly constituted to examine the allegations and gather information from relevant individuals as part of the investigative process.

The committee was expected to meet with the teacher on June 15, 2026, to obtain his account of the events and assess the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Ghana Education Service has reiterated that it maintains a strict zero-tolerance policy toward any form of inappropriate relationship between teachers and students.

According to the Service, teachers occupy positions of trust and authority and are therefore expected to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, integrity and ethical conduct at all times.

In its statement, GES strongly condemned all forms of amorous relationships involving teachers and students, emphasizing that such conduct, if established, would constitute a serious breach of professional ethics.

The Service further assured the public that it remains committed to protecting students and ensuring that every learner can study in an environment free from exploitation, intimidation or abuse.

Management indicated that any individual found culpable following investigations would face the full range of disciplinary measures prescribed under GES regulations, in addition to any legal consequences that may arise from the findings.

The Ghana Education Service has assured the public that the matter is being treated with the utmost seriousness and that further updates will be provided should developments warrant additional communication.