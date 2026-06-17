You are carrying the dreams, hopes and heritage of Ghanaians – President Mahama to Black Stars

Man in a dark gray traditional shirt speaks at a podium with a microphone, gesturing with his right hand; an official seal on the podium and gold curtains in the background.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka June 17, 2026

President John Dramani Mahama has urged Ghana’s national football team, the Black Stars, to carry the hopes and pride of the nation as they begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against Panama in Toronto on Wednesday.

In a message released by the Presidency Communications Directorate on 17 June, Mr Mahama praised the team for securing Ghana’s fifth appearance at the FIFA World Cup, describing the achievement as a testament to the country’s resilience, unity and enduring football heritage.

The four-time African champions will kick off their Group Stage journey at BMO Field in Toronto, with millions of Ghanaians at home and abroad expected to follow the match.

The President reminded the players that they would be representing more than themselves on football’s biggest stage, saying they carried the aspirations and dreams of over 30 million Ghanaians.

He highlighted the widespread support behind the squad, from communities across Ghana to members of the Ghanaian diaspora in North America. Mr Mahama also called on supporters in Toronto and neighbouring cities to fill the stands and serve as the team’s “12th man”.

The statement noted that efforts had been made to ensure fans across Ghana can watch the tournament, with arrangements underway to secure broadcasting rights that would provide broad public access to the matches.

President Mahama urged the players to approach the competition with discipline, determination and belief, encouraging them to give everything for the national flag and inspire the next generation of footballers.

His message concluded with a simple rallying cry: “Go Black Stars.”

Ghana open their World Cup campaign against Panama before taking on England on 23 June at Gillette Stadium and Croatia on 27 June. The Black Stars will be aiming to advance beyond the group stage for the first time since their memorable run to the quarter-finals at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Read full statement below

Official statement from Ghana's Presidency about the Black Stars, dated 17 June 2026, on government letterhead with signature at bottom.

author avatar
Jamaldeen Wiayuka
See Full Bio
Archives Black Stars Football Ghanaians Abroad Latest News Sports World Cup

Jamaldeen Wiayuka

Comments (0)

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Related To This Article

    African News
    GES interdicts Bole SHS sexist teacher
    Portrait of a middle-aged man with gray hair and black-framed glasses, wearing a dark suit and green tie.
    African News
    UK bans social media for under-16s in landmark child online safety crackdown
    Smiling man in a white polo shirt posing for a portrait against a white background, suitable as a headshot
    African News
    Frank Asiedu Bekoe demands urgent expansion of Suhum Gov’t Hospital
    Click here for more Weather

    Popular News

    Most commented
    1. 1
      Uganda university shut down after student protests
      1811
    2. 2
      Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
      731
    3. 3
      I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
      542
    4. 4
      Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
      350
    5. 5
      Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
      94
    6. 6
      Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
      78
    7. 7
      Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
      61
    8. 8
      CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
      52
    9. 9
      The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
      34
    10. 10
      WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
      31