You are carrying the dreams, hopes and heritage of Ghanaians – President Mahama to Black Stars

President John Dramani Mahama has urged Ghana’s national football team, the Black Stars, to carry the hopes and pride of the nation as they begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against Panama in Toronto on Wednesday.

In a message released by the Presidency Communications Directorate on 17 June, Mr Mahama praised the team for securing Ghana’s fifth appearance at the FIFA World Cup, describing the achievement as a testament to the country’s resilience, unity and enduring football heritage.

The four-time African champions will kick off their Group Stage journey at BMO Field in Toronto, with millions of Ghanaians at home and abroad expected to follow the match.

The President reminded the players that they would be representing more than themselves on football’s biggest stage, saying they carried the aspirations and dreams of over 30 million Ghanaians.

He highlighted the widespread support behind the squad, from communities across Ghana to members of the Ghanaian diaspora in North America. Mr Mahama also called on supporters in Toronto and neighbouring cities to fill the stands and serve as the team’s “12th man”.

The statement noted that efforts had been made to ensure fans across Ghana can watch the tournament, with arrangements underway to secure broadcasting rights that would provide broad public access to the matches.

President Mahama urged the players to approach the competition with discipline, determination and belief, encouraging them to give everything for the national flag and inspire the next generation of footballers.

His message concluded with a simple rallying cry: “Go Black Stars.”

Ghana open their World Cup campaign against Panama before taking on England on 23 June at Gillette Stadium and Croatia on 27 June. The Black Stars will be aiming to advance beyond the group stage for the first time since their memorable run to the quarter-finals at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Read full statement below