No formal complaint from NSA over GHc30m alleged theft — ADB Witness tells Court

Professional woman wearing a black blazer and pink shirt with a headwrap and glasses, seated in an office.
By Prince Antwi June 17, 2026

The Head of Commercial Banking at the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB), Gilbert Sebe-Yeboah, has told the court that he is not aware of any formal complaint filed by the National Service Authority (NSA) concerning the alleged theft of over GH¢30 million involving former Deputy Director of the NSA, Gifty Oware-Mensah.

Oware-Mensah is standing trial on charges of stealing, causing financial loss of more than GH¢31 million to the state, and money laundering.

Prosecutors allege that while serving as Deputy Director of the NSA, she facilitated a transaction that led to the Authority paying GH¢6.95 million in interest on a GH¢31.50 million loan. The loan was allegedly improperly arranged for Blocks of Life Consult, a company she is said to have introduced to supply goods to service personnel on a hire purchase basis.

She has denied all charges and is currently on bail.

During cross-examination by lead defence counsel Gary Nimako-Marfo, Mr Sebe-Yeboah stated that he was unaware of any official complaint from the bank regarding theft or financial loss linked to the hire purchase arrangement involving the accused.

The court had earlier admitted into evidence a caution statement written by the witness to the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) in March 2025. In that statement, he acknowledged that he had been investigated for alleged abetment of crime, including causing financial loss to the state, stealing, and defrauding by false pretence.

However, Mr Sebe-Yeboah maintained in court that he was never charged and denied any wrongdoing.

Explaining the financial arrangement between ADB and Blocks of Life Consult, he told the court that GH¢148,841 was disbursed on 22 February 2023, alongside an initial GH¢193,300, with the bank deducting a commission.

When asked about the commission, he stated: “ADB earned a commission of GH¢44,459, being the 23 per cent commission under the master agreement.”

The trial has been adjourned to Wednesday, June 17, 2026.

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Prince Antwi
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