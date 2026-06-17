Akyem Oda MP rallies behind Black Stars ahead of World Cup opener against Panama

Portrait of a smiling man in a yellow football jersey standing in a dim hallway.
By Nana Prekoh Eric June 17, 2026

Alexander Akwasi Acquah, the MP for Akyem Oda, has offered the Black Stars his support as they play their first match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Toronto, Canada, tonight against Panama.

Mr. Acquah urged all Ghanaians to wish the Black Stars well ahead of their Group L match, which takes place at 11 p.m. local time.

He posted a message of support for the national team on his Facebook page.

As the squad gets ready for its first game, Hon Ackwai Acquah’s message joins an increasing chorus of support from political figures, football fans, and Ghanaians around the world.

The Black Stars will be looking for a strong start against Panama in order to progress past the group stage and have a big effect at the World Cup.

Meanwhile, the head coach, Carlos Queiroz, has stated the team has its plans settled with or without Thomas Partey missing Ghana’s World Cup opener.

Partey will miss tonight’s encounter after Canada’s Federal Court dismissed his appeal against a decision denying him entry into the country.

The ruling means Ghana must begin their World Cup campaign without one of their most experienced and influential players.

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Nana Prekoh Eric
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