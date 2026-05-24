Jordan Ayew to part ways with Leicester City after relegation

Two soccer players in blue uniforms celebrate on the field, one raising a fist toward his teammate in a congratulatory gesture.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka May 24, 2026

Ghana captain Jordan Ayew will leave Leicester City at the end of the season after the club confirmed he is among 10 senior players set to depart following relegation from the Premier League.

The 34-year-old forward joined Leicester from Crystal Palace in August 2024 in a deal reported to be worth an initial £5 million, potentially rising to £8 million through performance-related add-ons.

Jordan Ayew was brought in shortly after Leicester secured promotion back to the Premier League, with the club relying on his experience and leadership as they attempted to re-establish themselves in the top flight.

Despite a difficult campaign that ended in relegation, the Ghana international remained a key figure in the squad. He scored six goals in 42 appearances during the 2025/26 season and was one of the club’s most consistent senior players.

The versatile attacker arrived at Leicester after spending six successful years at Crystal Palace, where he made more than 200 appearances. Over the course of his career, Ayew has also featured for Swansea City, Aston Villa and Olympique de Marseille.

With more than 500 club appearances and over 100 career goals, Ayew remains one of Ghana’s most experienced football exports and a respected figure within the national team setup.

Attention will now turn to international duty as Ghana prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cupin North America.

Ayew is expected to captain the Ghana national football team at the tournament, where Ghana have been drawn in Group L alongside England national football team, Croatia national football team and Panama national football team.

As one of the senior figures in the Black Stars squad, Ayew is expected to play a crucial leadership role as Ghana aim to progress beyond the group stage and make a strong impression on football’s biggest stage.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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