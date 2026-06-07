Kane header gives England a win over New Zealand ahead of 2026 World Cup

England secured their first victory of 2026 with a hard-fought 1-0 win over New Zealand in sweltering conditions in Florida, as captain Harry Kane’s first-half header proved the difference.

The Three Lions dominated possession from the opening whistle but found chances difficult to convert against a disciplined New Zealand side. Despite controlling 84.5% of the ball during the opening nine minutes, England managed only one shot on target during that period.

Their early opportunities were significant. Defender John Stones somehow headed wide from close range after finding himself completely unmarked from a Marcus Rashford corner, while Rashford himself was denied by a brave block from New Zealand defender Michael Surman.

England’s pressure finally paid off in first-half stoppage time. Full-back Djed Spence, making a strong impression, delivered an inviting cross into the penalty area and Kane rose highest to guide a precise header into the far corner in the 47th minute.

The goal marked another milestone for the England captain, with New Zealand becoming the 35th different international opponent against whom Kane has scored.

England finished the match with four shots on target compared to New Zealand’s one, although the hosts struggled to add to their lead after the break. The Three Lions registered eight second-half attempts but failed to seriously test goalkeeper Max Crocombe.

There was also a memorable moment for teenager Rio Ngumoha, who made his senior England debut at just 17 years and 281 days old. The youngster became the fifth-youngest player to represent England at senior level.

While the performance was not without its frustrations, the result offers a timely confidence boost ahead of this summer’s World Cup campaign.

England will conclude their preparations against Costa Rica on 10 June before opening their World Cup campaign against Croatia on 17 June. They have been drawn in Group L alongside Croatia, Ghana and Panama.

Manager and supporters alike will hope this narrow victory serves as the foundation for a stronger run of form as the tournament approaches.