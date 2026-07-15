Late Argentina comeback sinks England to set up World Cup final clash with Spain

Argentina national team players in light blue and white striped kits walk onto the field; central player wears number 10 shirt.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka July 15, 2026

Late Argentina Fightback Breaks England Hearts, Sets Up World Cup Final Against Spain

Argentina produced a dramatic late comeback to defeat England 2-1 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final, booking a place in the final against Spain after overturning a second-half deficit in a pulsating contest.

The first half ended goalless, with both teams locked in a tense tactical battle. England and Argentina defended resolutely and created few clear-cut opportunities, leaving the match finely balanced at the interval.

England broke the deadlock in the 55th minute when Anthony Gordon finished a well-worked move to give the Three Lions a deserved 1-0 lead. Thomas Tuchel’s side looked on course for a place in the World Cup final as they controlled much of the second half.

However, Argentina refused to give in.

With just four minutes of normal time remaining, Enzo Fernández fired home the equaliser to breathe new life into the South American side and silence the England supporters.

As the match entered stoppage time, Argentina delivered the decisive blow. Lautaro Martínez struck in the 92nd minute, completing a stunning turnaround and sending the reigning champions into the World Cup final.

The dramatic victory sees Argentina advance to face Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, while England’s hopes of lifting the trophy come to a heartbreaking end after conceding twice in the closing stages.

It was a cruel conclusion for England, who had been within touching distance of the final, but Argentina’s resilience and clinical finishing under pressure ultimately proved decisive.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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