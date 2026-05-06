Lawyers denied access to ex-NAFCO CEO, wife after EOCO re-arrest

Lawyers for former CEO of the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO), Abdul-Wahab Hanan, and his wife, Faiza Sayyid Wuni, say they have been unable to reach their clients more than 24 hours after their re-arrest by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

The couple, along with other accused persons, were re-arrested shortly after the Office of the Attorney General dropped all charges against them, citing the emergence of fresh evidence.

However, their legal team, led by former Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame, claims they have been denied access to their clients.

“They have been denied access to counsel. Junior colleagues of mine who are at EOCO say that as of about 11 o’clock, they have not been given access to them. They have not been allowed to see their clients,” he said in an interview on JoyNews.

According to him, Abdul-Wahab Hanan reportedly fell ill during the process and was taken for medical attention before being returned to EOCO custody.

“He is still in the custody of EOCO at the EOCO office. He has not been given access to his lawyers,” he stated.

Mr Dame criticised the situation, describing it as inconsistent with due process, and indicated that efforts are underway to engage the authorities.