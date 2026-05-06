Policy think thank APL launches national Wellbeing Tracker and governance trust barometer

Cover image for Ghana Wellbeing Tracker: Economic Wellbeing & Livelihood Security; smiling market woman in a fruit market; April 2026.
By Fiifi Malik May 6, 2026

Policy think tank, the Africa Policy has launched two national barometers, the Ghana Wellbeing Tracker and the Governance Trust Barometer. 

At a ceremony in Accra to launch the two barometers and also release its maiden reports, the APL said the two trackers will offer a systematic evaluation of governance quality, as well as a people-centred evaluation of prevailing economic conditions of the country.

Governance and Trust Barometer (GTB)

Throwing more light on the GTB, the policy think tank said its methodology will be grounded in capturing the lived experiences of citizens, for first-hand assessment of of the people perceive quality of governance.

“The APL’s Governance and Trust Barometer (GTB) offers a systematic, citizen centred

evaluation of governance quality and institutional trust in Ghana,” said…….Executive Director of APL.

 

“It is grounded in the lived experiences and perceptions of citizens, thereby capturing how individuals assess the

performance, responsiveness, and credibility of the state across a range of core governance functions. By privileging citizen perspectives, the GTB moves beyond formal institutional arrangements to examine how governance is experienced in practice.”

The APL added the Barometer integrates eight interrelated domains—institutional trust, perceptions of corruption, accountability and the rule of law, government communication, citizen voice,

electoral confidence, political security, and civic participation—into a single composite index scaled from 0 to 100.

 

“This multidimensional framework reflects the complexity of governance and recognises that democratic quality is shaped not only by electoral processes but also by everyday interactions between citizens and state institutions.”

 

The Ghana Wellbeing Tracker

Just like the GTB, the Ghana Wellbeing Tracker, the APL explained, will also be largely people-centred.

 

“The Ghana Wellbeing Tracker offers a citizen-centred evaluation of prevailing economic conditions, focusing on how households experience and navigate day to day economic realities. It systematically examines key dimensions of wellbeing, including cost of living

pressures, employment conditions, income dynamics, business activity, and household financial resilience, ” Dr…….. explained.

 

“These multiple indicators are integrated into the Africa Policy Lens (APL) Ghana Wellbeing Index (GWI), a composite measure scaled from 0 to 100, which provides a holistic summary of household economic wellbeing across the country.”

 

The APL released findings for its first report on both the Ghana Wellbeing Index and the Governance Trust Barometer.

 

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Fiifi Malik
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