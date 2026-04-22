Leicester relegation puts Ayew and Issahaku futures in uncertainty

The relegation of Leicester City to League One has thrown the futures of Ghana internationals Jordan Ayew and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku into uncertainty, with both players now expected to consider moves away from the club.

Leicester’s drop into the third tier, their first since 2009 marks a significant shift for a side that competed in the Premier League as recently as last season. The change in status is likely to accelerate departures, particularly among key players seeking to remain at the highest level.

Ayew, 34, is approaching the end of his contract, which expires on 30 June, and is widely expected to leave on a free transfer. The experienced forward, who has spent much of his career in top-flight football, is unlikely to remain in League One.

For him, the coming months could prove decisive. A strong performance at the 2026 World Cup may offer a final opportunity to secure a move to a top-tier club, either in England or overseas. Known for his work rate and intelligent movement, Ayew will be aiming to demonstrate he can still compete at the highest level.

Issahaku, meanwhile, faces a different situation. The 22-year-old winger remains under contract until 2029, but interest in his services is growing following Leicester’s relegation. Premier League sides Fulham and Aston Villa, along with Spanish club Villarreal CF, have all been linked with potential moves.

The young attacker has impressed this season, registering nine goals and seven assists, underlining his potential and suggesting he may be unsuited to third-tier football.

Both players are expected to feature prominently for Ghana national football team at the upcoming World Cup in North America, where they have been drawn in a challenging group alongside England, Croatia and Panama. Ghana begin their campaign against Panama on 17 June.

The tournament could prove pivotal. Strong performances on the global stage often attract attention from clubs across Europe, and for Ayew and Issahaku, it may represent an opportunity to shape the next phase of their careers.

With Leicester facing a period of rebuilding, their two Ghanaian forwards now find themselves at a crossroads, one seeking a final chapter at the top, the other on the verge of a potential breakthrough move.