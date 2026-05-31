Nations FC wins MTN FA Cup after beating Dreams FC on penalties

By Jamaldeen Wiayuka May 31, 2026

Nations FC produced one of the most remarkable stories in Ghanaian football history by winning the 2026 MTN FA Cup, defeating Dreams FC 5-4 on penalties after a fiercely contested 1-1 draw following 120 minutes of football.

The final, played at the University of Ghana Stadium, delivered drama, resilience and a historic ending as Nations FC became the first Ghana Premier League club to suffer relegation and still lift the FA Cup in the same season.

Nations FC struck first in the 31st minute through Joseph Effah, whose composed finish gave his side a deserved lead after a bright opening spell. The advantage, however, lasted only until first-half stoppage time when Abdul Razak Salifu rescued Dreams FC with a crucial equaliser in the 45th minute.

The goal ensured the two sides went into the break level at 1-1, setting the stage for a tense second half.

Despite several chances at both ends, neither side could find a winner during regulation time, forcing the final into extra time. The additional 30 minutes proved equally competitive, with players from both teams battling fatigue and pressure in search of a decisive breakthrough.

With the deadlock still unbroken after 120 minutes, the match was settled by a penalty shootout.

Nations FC held their nerve from the spot, edging Dreams FC 5-4 to spark wild celebrations among their players, officials and supporters.

The victory secures the first MTN FA Cup title in the club’s history and writes Nations FC into the Ghana football record books. While relegation had cast a shadow over their domestic campaign, the FA Cup triumph provides a remarkable silver lining and a moment that will be remembered for years to come.

For Dreams FC, it was heartbreak after a spirited performance, but the day belonged to Nations FC, whose historic achievement underlined the unpredictable magic of cup football.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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