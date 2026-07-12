New guard takes helm in Suame as NPP completes peaceful constituency ballot

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By Yaw Opoku Amoako July 12, 2026

The New Patriotic Party has successfully navigated internal electoral machinery in the Suame Constituency, with delegates conducting a tranquil selection process that elevated ten party operatives to leadership positions for the coming term and positioned the constituency for organisational renewal ahead of anticipated 2028 electoral competition.

Saturday’s polling unfolded without significant incident, a contrast to tumultuous scenes elsewhere as the party conducted simultaneous constituency executive elections across the nation.

The peaceful ballot reflected what appears to be managed consensus regarding leadership transitions within this particular constituency.

The electoral outcomes produced a slate of newly elevated officials. Patrick Owusu ascended to the position of Constituency Chairman, the pinnacle organisational role.

Kwadwo Genfi Mensah Gyimah and Benjamin Nana Anfum claimed the First and Second Vice Chairmanships, constituting the senior leadership troika.

The secretariat apparatus went to Pius Acheampong as Constituency Secretary, with Bernard Kusi assuming the Deputy Secretary portfolio. Operational coordination fell to Yusif Hamid in the Organiser position.

Abigail Osei Tawiah secured the Women’s Organiser role, whilst Simon Anane was elected Youth Organiser — positions designed to engage gender-specific and age-specific constituencies within party membership.

Administrative functions were distributed to Odo Serwaa Anima Apau as Treasurer, responsible for party finances.

Owusu Brempong Domfeh claimed the Communications Officer position, tasked with external party messaging.

Sulema Moro was elected NASARA Organiser, overseeing the grassroots mobilisation structure that constitutes the party’s retail political apparatus.

Member of Parliament John Darko publicly endorsed the electoral outcomes, commending delegates for executing the selection process with civility and restraint.

His remarks served simultaneously as congratulation to newly elected leadership and exhortation toward unified institutional functioning.

“The newly elected executives should work in unity and remain focused on strengthening the party in the constituency,” Darko urged, his emphasis suggesting recognition that internal division could compromise institutional effectiveness during the critical election cycle ahead.

The MP further encouraged all party members to view the elections as concluded business rather than ongoing points of factional friction.

Forward momentum, Darko suggested, required that supporters of defeated candidates acknowledge results and channel their loyalty toward supporting newly installed leadership.

The Suame outcome contributes to a broader national picture of NPP reorganisation.

The party is systematically refreshing its constituency-level apparatus nationwide, recognising that effective 2028 electoral positioning requires grassroots structures staffed by cohesive, motivated leadership operating within coherent organisational hierarchy.

The peaceful execution in Suame contrasts with violent disruptions in other constituencies, suggesting that factional management and electoral consensus-building can produce stable transitions when competing interests reach negotiated accommodation rather than resort to confrontation.

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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